SAPD releases video footage of deadly shooting that left one officer injured

Steven Primm was shot and killed by police after shooting and injuring an officer, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department released video footage of a shooting involving an officer in mid-August.

Officers responded to a convenient store at Lakewood Drive and South WW White Road to reports of an armed male on a bike who had threatened to shoot a group of people, police said.

While an officer was responding to the call, police said he found a person matching the suspect description.

After following the suspect, Steven Primm, for several minutes the officer tried to stop Primm but Primm ran off. He was later found in a backyard where another officer found him, but he also ran from that officer.

During the chase, police said Primm turned around and shot one of the officers hitting him twice. The officer then fired shots at Primm, hitting him. Despite being shot, Primm continued to run before police found him behind a building in an open oil field.

When Primm emerged from behind the building, he was shot by the officer due to the officer believing Primm was armed, police said.

Primm's firearm was found on the roof of a nearby home, police said.