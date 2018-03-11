The San Antonio Police Department recruiting detail took a unique approach to their mission Saturday by offering a workout with the SAPD SWAT team.

"They always want to know what it is, so as recruiters we’re bringing them to SWAT and SWAT to them, likewise," SAPD recruiter Matthew Bernal said. "They can take an in-depth look at one of our most excellent units that we have."

Patricia Palomo and Brandi Ortiz signed up thinking it might be fun, and walked away with much more.

"A bunch of different emotions, actually," Palomo said. "Because we came out for fun but it came to me during the exercises that our SWAT officers do this for a living."

Ortiz says she was inspired by the teamwork used to get through it.

"Everybody was helping each other out -- girls helping girls, girls helping guys -- and we’re the team. Even during the obstacle course, we made sure everyone made it out together," Ortiz said.

"Please go to our website, SAPDcareers.com, and talk to one of our recruiters," Bernal said. "We’ll be able to help you out, beginning to end."

© 2018 KENS