SAPD: Street racing leads to deadly crash on northwest side

Witnesses told police two vehicles were racing each other when one of them cut off a motorcyclist, forcing him to jerk his bike and rear end a car.

SAN ANTONIO — Two vehicles reportedly racing each other led to a deadly crash on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Loop 410 and Evers Road.

Witnesses told police two vehicles were racing each other when one of them cut off a motorcyclist, forcing him to jerk his bike and rear end a car. The male motorcyclist passed away from his injuries.

The vehicles involved in the racing continued down the Access Road of 410, police said.

Witnesses also told SAPD that the motorcycle was not involved in the racing that led up to the deadly crash. No other injuries were reported and police said they are still investigating.

The victim's identity was not reported.