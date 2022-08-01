SAPD promoting more women to become police officers at free event. Here's what they learned.

“Women play a huge role in this career and it’s important for us to have them as a vital asset.”

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is empowering the women in its community.

“Today we’re really pondering on self-protection,” Officer Tammy Ayala said.

The event was free and welcomed 50 women between the ages 18 to 44 and gave them the opportunity to train like real SAPD cadets.

The women pushed themselves through obstacles courses, went through firearms tactical training, and even got to participate in the department real world simulator where the women were placed in shoot, no shoot scenarios.

Haley Davis just put in her application to become SAPD newest recruit.

“It’s as close I think as you can get to the real thing,” Davis said. “I’m an army veteran and I actually got injured in the army bad. It was devastating to me because my career got ripped away. I’ve always had a passion for crime, I’m a servant leader, and I love helping other.”

As a woman wanting to work in such a male dominated industry, she found comfort in talking one on one with women currently serving on the force.

“It was helpful to hear all about it and their roles as mothers and wives and also learning about being on duty, so it was very insightful,” Davis said.

“Being able to talk to another female officer, ask them questions, and realizing that we’re also moms. We also have other responsibilities we face. Understand that and knowing that gives them clarity as far as am I ready to do this and am I capable,” Officer Ayala said.

The departments hope is to show more just how much each of them is needed.

“Women play a huge role in this career and it’s important for us to have them as a vital asset,” Officer Ayala said.