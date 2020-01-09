SAPD: Possible explosive device found on sidewalk in downtown San Antonio

Authorities arrived and found a metallic tube with wires hanging out of it.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Presa Street.

Police said a bicyclist called, telling them about "an object resembling an IED" on the sidewalk.

Authorities arrived and found a metallic tube with wires hanging out of it. Officers retreated, closed the area and evacuated a few nearby businesses and building.

The bomb squad was notified, and when they arrived on scene, they cautiously removed the device and got it out of the area, police said.

Authorities said it is unknown if the device was designed to explode or designed to catch fire, so arson will also be involved in the investigation.