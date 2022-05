Right now the suspect is alone and contained and police say they are working to get this resolved peacefully.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently of scene of a barricaded subject at the 8800 block of Topsey on the south side.

Police said shots were fired between the suspect and officers, but no one has been reportedly hit by gunfire.

Right now the suspect is alone and contained and police say they are working to get this resolved peacefully. Police Chief William McManus is on his way to the scene.