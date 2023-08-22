SAPD: Police need your help finding missing woman

Kassandra Lizzete Gonzalez, 30, was last seen 11 days ago, on August 11.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing since August 11.

Kassandra Lizzete Gonzalez, 30, is 5'2" tall, weighs about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her abdomen and on the back of her neck. SAPD says she was last seen on the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive, near Blanco Rd and West Avenue just north of downtown.

She has wavy, shoulder-length hair that is dyed brown and usually worn straightened, and has a tattoo below her belly button that says "Gonzalez" in cursive, and a tattoo behind the neck that says "Respect" in cursive. She was last seen wearing a black shirt that says "Cricket," blue jeans, and large gold hoop earrings.

If you have seen her or know where she might be please call the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

