SAPD: Police arrest serial robbery suspect

SAPD identified the teen as Eric Fernandez, 17, and shared his photo to social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old is facing charges in nearly 30 aggravated robberies in the San Antonio area.

Police arrested the teen Tuesday during a traffic stop in a stolen car, and armed with a weapon.

SAPD identified the teen as Eric Fernandez, 17, and shared his photo to social media.

SAPD’s Robbery Task Force and SWAT arrested him in connection with 28 robberies.

Police also arrested several other minor accomplices to Fernandez, who they say are part of a juvenile group responsible for 52 local robberies.

In the course of the robberies, the juveniles were armed with handguns and demanded money, phones, jewelry and vehicles.

Police tell us they do expect to make more arrests in this case.

This is a developing story.

We will keep you udpated as we learn more.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.