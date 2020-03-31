SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot and robbed while leaving her work at a northeast-side Pizza Hut, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Pizza Hut on Nacogdoches near Stahl Road.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was leaving for the night when a man approached her as she left out the restaurant's back door.

The man shot her, stole her purse and other belongings, then fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in stable condition and the suspect has not been caught.

