SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio driver is facing charges after crashing into a patrol unit Saturday morning.

According to officials with SAPD, a police officer was tending to a single-vehicle accident on the exit ramp of Vance Jackson Road, when a car with two people inside hit the officer's unit from behind.

Both occupants were taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver who crashed into the police unit was intoxicated, according to San Antonio Police.

The officer and the driver from the original accident were not injured.