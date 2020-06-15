SAPD patrol unit catches fire following early morning crash

It is unclear how the accident occurred, according to an official with SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD officers were called out to an early-morning crash involving one of their own.

Officers were called out to a crash along 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road around 3 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a wrecked out SAPD patrol unit that was on fire.

Crews at the scene were able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and get the officer out of the car. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken leg.

An SAPD captain at the scene said that it was unclear how the accident occurred; the officer was incoherent due to the traumatic injuries and was unable to explain if another driver had hit her or not.

It was noted that there was only one car at the scene.