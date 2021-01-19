SAPD: One dead, one hospitalized after collision with 18-wheeler

Police said it's not clear exactly what caused the accident, but when they arrived, they found two motorcyclists had been hit by the 18-wheeler.

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and two motorcyclists took place on the city's southeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on SE Loop 410 at South WW White.

Police said it's not clear exactly what caused the accident, but when they arrived, they found two motorcyclists had been involved in the crash with the 18-wheeler.

One of the motorcyclists passed away and the other was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was able to get out of the truck on his own and is not expected to face any charges. He was hauling around 40,000 pounds of cacti.

The East Bound lanes of 410 were shut down for a few hours while authorities processed the scene.