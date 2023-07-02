SAPD officer's patrol car hit by speeding driver while he was issuing ticket

The officer had to jump out of the way and onto the hood of the truck to avoid being injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A police offier's patrol car was hit by a speeding driver while that officer was issuing a ticket to another speeding driver Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. on I-35 South at Division Avenue just south of downtown.

It all started with an officer having pulled over someone for a traffic violation for speeding. As he was writing up the ticket, another speeding driver crashed into the back end of his patrol car, pushing it into the original violator’s truck and nearly hitting the officer.

The officer actually had to jump up on the hood of the pickup truck to keep from being run over.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

That speeding driver didn’t have a license or car insurance and is being booked into the Bexar County Jail on multiple charges.

This is a developing story.

