SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD have confirmed that the man who barricaded himself inside of a home in the 1000 block of W Craig Street is in custody.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the incident started as a family disturbance and turned into a standoff.

SAPD's spokesperson said the man broke into his estranged wife's house.

The woman was able to get her kids out of the house, but she told police that the suspect tried to keep her there.

The man also allegedly threatened to burn the house down.

It is unclear whether or not the suspect hurt her, but he did break things inside of the home, police said.

Negotiators were called out just before 2 a.m. and even got his brother on the phone to talk with him.

Eventually, negotiators were able to get the suspect out peacefully. It is likely that he will face charges.

The woman is reported to be okay. The investigation continues.

This marks the second standoff in San Antonio in two days.

