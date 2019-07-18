SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County grand jury voted not to indict San Antonio Police Officer Steve Casanova for the death of Charles Roundtree, Jr., a spokesperson for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Roundtree, who was 18 at the time, was a bystander who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on October 17, 2018.

According to San Antonio police, Officer Steve Casanova went to investigate an assault claim at 217 Roberts Street when the fatal shooting happened.

Investigators said the officer thought felony weapon suspect Davante Snowden had a gun. Body cam video sent to Eyewitness News shows the officer discharging his gun at Snowden through a door.

Police said the gunfire went through Snowden's backside and into Roundtree's chest. The 18-year-old was killed.

Investigators linked a gun found outside the home to Snowden. In a court appearance, the suspect's attorney said a DNA test ordered by the DA's office revealed his client DNA was not on the weapon.

Davante Snowden was indicted by an earlier grand jury for illegally possessing of a handgun as a result of this incident, the DA’s office said. The case against Snowden is pending trial.

Roundtree's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and SAPD. The family regularly demonstrated outside Elizondo Tower to draw attention to the case.

“Our office presented all the evidence regarding this officer-involved shooting to the grand jury," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe D. Gonzales. "Although the decision of the grand jury may not be the decision that was hoped for by the family of Charles Roundtree, Jr., we respect the grand jury’s decision and extend our sympathy to the Roundtree family.”

