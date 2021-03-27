San Antonio police officer injured, along with two others, in multi-vehicle crash

A chain reaction crash took place where two other vehicles crashed into each other, and then into one of the patrol cars.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured, including a San Antonio police officer, in a chain reaction crash on the north side.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 281 at Nakoma Drive.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers pulled over to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck. The officers positioned their vehicles into a blocking position to protect the victim.

Shortly after this, a chain reaction crash took place where two other vehicles crashed into each other, and then into one of the patrol cars. An officer was inside that patrol unit at the time.

Police said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The two other victims were also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash, including the one who hit the officer, are being further evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated. Charges, if any, were not reported.

