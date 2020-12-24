SAPD officer suspended indefinitely after shooting at juveniles, report shows

The report states, "Officer Cruz used deadly force against someone who was fleeing from custody immediately after committing an offense."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been suspected indefinitely after he used deadly force against a juvenile, according to a report obtained by KENS 5.

The report says on March 9, around 11:30 p.m., Officer Oscar Cruz Jr. received a call for "suspicious males pulling on door handles" in the 9500 block of Five Forks Drive. The address is on the city's west side.

The report states Officer Cruz spotted the juveniles and attempted to detain them. The juvenile ran from Cruz, and that's when Cruz pulled out his weapon, chasing him, according to the report.

A second juvenile hid behind a parked car and reportedly "threw an object" at the officer, hitting him in the head. Officer Cruz fire two rounds in the direction of the suspects as they took off.

The body camera footage showed Cruz yelling, "Stop running or I will f— shoot you," the report said.

The report continues, saying, "Officer Cruz' actions did not conform to the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior and/or brought reproach and discredit on himself and the San Antonio Police Department."

It also says, "Further, it was discovered Officer Cruz continued to point the muzzle of the firearm using the mounted weapon light as a signal to direct the responding officer to where the two suspects fled. Officer Cruz failed to use sound judgement when he continued to point the firearm in the direction of the arriving officer."

The report shows Cruz was suspended on Oct. 20.