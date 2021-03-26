SAPD officer shoots, kills man who police say was threatening his wife and family

Chief William McManus said it started with a family violence call.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man officers said was threatening his wife and family.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brighton Avenue on the city's south side.

Chief William McManus said it started with a family violence call. He said officers believe the man had a knife and pulled it on a woman and three children. Police believe he was the estranged common law husband and father of at least one of the kids.

Chief McManus said officers tried to Tase the man, but it didn't work. The man broke down the door, went inside and house and closed the door behind him. Officers then went inside because the wife and children were screaming. Officers Tased him again, but it partially took effect.

At that point, Chief McManus said they felt "compelled to use deadly force. Two shots were fired and the suspect went down."

Chief McManus said this information is based on what officers told him, and authorities have not reviewed the body cam footage.

The suspect's identity has not been reported. Authorities said the woman and her children are all safe.

Watch Chief McManus' full press briefing here:

