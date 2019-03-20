SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police vehicles converged on a scene at a shopping center on the northwest side after a reported officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Part of the parking lot of the Huebner Commons shopping center was closed off as officials investigated the scene. The area around Huebner and Vance Jackson continued to see heavy police presence at about 5:30 p.m.

This is the sixth confirmed officer-involved shooting in 2019. There were 11 in 2018, 12 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.