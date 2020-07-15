SAPD officer involved in motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO — A police officer with the San Antonio Police Department was involved in a minor accident this morning, according to SAPD.
A public information officer said the motor officer lost control and fell off the bike, sustaining minor injuries. It happened at the Frio exit ramp at I-35 northbound. That officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Investigators believe some leaked oil from another vehicle caused the crash.
The off-ramp was closed for about an hour while crews from the Texas Department of Transportation cleaned up the oil spill. It reopened just after 11 a.m.
