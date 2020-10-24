x
SAPD officer injured while rescuing man from burning home

Officers arrived at the scene before firefighters and did not hesitate to go into the burning home to rescue a man inside, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer was taken to an area hospital after rescuing a man from a burning home Friday night. 

SAPD officers and SAFD firefighters were called out to the 900 block of W Formosa Boulevard Friday night just before 9 p.m. 

Officers arrived at the scene before the firefighters and found a home fully engulfed in flames with an elderly man still inside. 

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the officers did not hesitate to get the man, busting a window and going into the burning home to rescue him. 

The elderly man was taken to the burn unit at a nearby hospital with severe injuries. 

One of the officers was taken to the hospital to be treated for a deep cut caused by the glass in the window.  

No further information is available at this time. 