SAPD officer injured while rescuing man from burning home

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer was taken to an area hospital after rescuing a man from a burning home Friday night.

SAPD officers and SAFD firefighters were called out to the 900 block of W Formosa Boulevard Friday night just before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene before the firefighters and found a home fully engulfed in flames with an elderly man still inside.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the officers did not hesitate to get the man, busting a window and going into the burning home to rescue him.

The elderly man was taken to the burn unit at a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital to be treated for a deep cut caused by the glass in the window.