SAN ANTONIO — After more than a year has passed by, a Bexar County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment to a San Antonio police officer who was captured in cellphone footage, embroiled in a heated altercation with a local teen.

Gary Shawlee Tuli Jr. was indicted on one count of official oppression and one count of making a false report to a peace officer. According to the indictment, Tuli unlawfully detained a subject, then made a false statement to San Antonio police the next day.

In a statement, Tuli said, "She took a bladed stance, balled her fist up and struck me in the face with a closed fist, and called me a white m***********."

SAPD Chief William McManus made the following statement: “As a result of the misdemeanor charges, Officer Tuli will be placed on administrative duty until the case is resolved. This case was thoroughly investigated by the department and the complaint of excessive force in this incident was deemed to be inconclusive.”

The video of SAPD officers using force to subdue a group of teenagers went viral in late May 2017 and had citizens calling for the officers to be punished for using excessive force.

April Johnson, the victim's mother, spoke out about the incident after it happened.

“If you can’t handle your job, don’t do it. If you have that much aggression, maybe you should have called in that day because there’s no point, the way you hit a 14-year-old child,” Johnson said. “You hit this child in front of everyone and you exposed this child in front of everyone. You need to be taken off the streets.”

