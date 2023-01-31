SAPD officer in hospital after being involved in accident

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Monday evening on the westside.

The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd and Loop 410.

An officer on the scene said that an SAPD Sergeant was hit by another vehicle.

That officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No charges are pending against the driver of the other vehicle.

No information was provided as to what may have caused the accident to happen.

Police say there were no other injuries.

