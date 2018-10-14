SAN ANTONIO — A police officer tending to a car accident on the south side was struck by a passing vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

The officer suffered 'massive head injuries' and was sent to San Antonio Military Medical Center. His latest condition was reported as stable, according to SAPD.

The incident happened at Roosevelt Avenue and South Flores Street shortly after 1 am Sunday.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle slammed into the officer from behind. She stopped to render aid, police said. The driver claims she did not see the officer in the street when the crash occurred according to investigators.

Police did not think alcohol played a role in the incident. She was not charged.

This is a developing story.

