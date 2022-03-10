SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot

The San Antonio Police Department released a narrated video of the incident. Warning: It may be difficult to watch.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday.

The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue, which is north of downtown.

"Consistent with the Department’s Critical Incident Video Release Procedure, the Department also published the video from the officer-involved shooting in question," the release says.

The narrated video by SAPD can be found here. Warning: The video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

KENS 5 previously reported that when authorities arrived at the location, an officer recognized the man, saying he had fled from him on Saturday night.

SAPD's narrated video says the driver has been identified as 17-year-old Eric Cantu. There was also a 17-year-old female in the passenger seat. Authorities found them a block away after they got out of the car,

Cantu was charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on a peace officer. He is recovering in a hospital as of Wednesday.

On Monday when we initially reported this incident, it was said that officers tried to detain the man, but he drove away, hitting Brennand. The officer fired his weapon at the fleeing suspect multiple times as he drove away, hitting him multiple times.