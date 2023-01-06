SAPD officer charged with illegally recording ex-girlfriend using secret camera in apartment

A recorded video shows the man installing the camera in her home the day before she discovered it, according to an arrest affidavit.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer has been arrested and accused of setting up a video camera to illegally record activity inside his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested Andres Puente, a three-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department.

Puente has been charged with two counts of Invasive Video Recording.

His ex-girlfriend called Bexar County Sheriff's deputies to her apartment Tuesday night after she said she found a hidden camera device disguised as an electronic plug-in wall outlet extender. She told deputies that texts between her and Puente led her to believe that he had placed the camera there, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies got her consent to review an SD memory card found inside the camera device. They said it showed video of Puente setting up the device and using his phone to change camera angles. Video also showed Puente squatting down and staring directly into the camera, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the video recordings also showed the ex-girlfriend and her young daughter partially clothed, then later showed the woman with a male guest. Both recording were made at a time when "the vicim believed she had a reasonable expectation of privacy," according to the affidavit.