SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio police are recognizing one of their own for showing compassion and going above and beyond the call of duty.

The officials San Antonio Police Department Twitter account posted a picture Saturday of Officer Loy Garcia shopping at a grocery story with a heartwarming story of why he was there.

Recently, Officer Garcia responded to a location where a disabled couple was struggling to make ends meet, according to the post. That situation touched him so much, he reportedly went to the nearest store to buy them groceries.

The police department took the opportunity to highlight that the work of police officers takes them to all corners of the community, witnessing the struggles and heartaches of San Antonio residents every day.

See the full tweet below:

Everyday, police officers respond to a variety of calls for service. Officer Loy Garcia recently responded to a location where a disabled couple was struggling to make ends meet. The situation touched him so much that he went to the nearest store and bought them groceries. #SAPD pic.twitter.com/FmsFWGTI2w — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) July 29, 2018

