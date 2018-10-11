SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer was arrested early Saturday morning for DWI, and there’s no word on if disciplinary action will be handed down by the department.

According to online court records, 24-year-old Matthew Mintz – who SAPD officials say has been with the department for two years – was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m.

He was only in jail for a few hours, however, as the Magistrate’s Office says he was released around noon on personal recognizance, meaning he has promised to attend court when the date of his initial appearance arrives.

Meanwhile, SAPD Spokesperson Carlos Ortiz said Mintz has been “placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation.”

