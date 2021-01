Officer James Nicholson was arrested around 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of La Cantera Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer was arrested Thursday morning for DWI.

According to an official with SAPD, Officer James Nicholson was arrested around 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of La Cantera Parkway.

Nicholson has been with the department for three years and will be placed on temporary suspension pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.