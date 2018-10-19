SAN ANTONIO — An officer with the San Antonio Police Department has been arrested for a DWI.

SAPD Chief McManus says that Officer Charlie McInvale was arrested in Wilson County Thursday.

The department says that McInvale had been with SAPD for 24 years.

McInvale will be placed on Administrative Leave, according to McManus, pending the outcome of both a criminal and administrative investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

