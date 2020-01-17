A San Antonio Police Department officer has been arrested and accused of assault, according to a new release from the department.

The arrest of SAPD Officer Austin Wilke was performed by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilke is charged with Assault Bodily Injury – Married. Wilke, 31, is a three-year SAPD veteran assigned to patrol.

He will be placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation, according to the department's news release.

“The allegation of domestic violence against Officer Wilke is inexcusable," SAPD Chief William McManus said. "It Is disheartening to learn that an officer has been arrested for domestic violence. It goes against our department’s mission, vision and values. Our Department takes every allegation of domestic violence seriously and these actions by any member will not be tolerated.”