SAPD 'not ruling out' a connection between two shootings happening blocks apart

A Lyft driver's car was riddled with bullets early Wednesday morning. Hours later, a man was fatally shot just blocks away.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a violent night in San Antonio.

Two people are dead after four separate shootings took place in less than 12 hours, and police said they are not ruling out that two of those shootings may be connected.

Brittany Tilton said she feels safe in her northside neighborhood.

“I walk my dog here at night,” said Tilton. “I leave the door unlocked and I don't feel threatened by anybody or anything.”

But around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said a man was shot and killed at her apartment complex. She identified it as Bungalow 9 off the 1700 block of Lynette Drive, near Wetmore and Loop 410.

“I think it was somebody who had a personal vendetta against somebody. That's what my guess would be,” said Tilton.

And, Tilton’s guess may be right. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said detectives believe the shooting wasn’t random.

“This individual was targeted for whatever reason,” said McManus.

Witnesses told police they saw a car pull up, and the passenger got out and started shooting at the victim.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the man shot in the breezeway of the apartment complex. First responders tried to save him, but he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

McManus said at least eight shots were fired. Police are still searching for the suspects. The victim has not been identified.

“We don't even know if he lives here,” said McManus. “He has no I.D. on him.”

Hours before that deadly shooting, Tilton said she saw police searching the area around her apartment complex around 1 a.m.

“Last night, whenever I was coming home, there were cops like at every entrance, like shining their flashlights around looking for somebody,” said Tilton.

Who or what they were looking for still remains a mystery.

But, police did say that officers were investigating another shooting in the area.

Less than half a mile away, officers responded to the Valero Gas Station at the corner of 410 and Gault Lane just after midnight.

A Lyft driver told police he was picking up a 15-year-old female passenger from a nearby apartment complex when his car was riddled with bullets. He pulled into the gas station and called police.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt, but the gunfire damaged his bumper and popped the tire.

Police are still searching for who fired those shots.

It’s still unclear if the driver picked up the girl at the same apartment complex where the fatal shooting happened hours later.