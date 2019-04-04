SAN ANTONIO — Police are hoping for a peaceful resolution as negotiations are ongoing with an armed man whom police say barricaded himself inside of a home near General Krueger Boulevard and Winewood Drive.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiators have been on the scene all night.

According to SAPD's Public Information Office, officers were responding to a family disturbance call in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they confronted a 35-year-old man who was armed with a handgun.

The man initially threatened to hurt himself and officers, according to San Antonio Police.

There is no update on charges at this time. Authorities are hoping for him to give up without injury to anyone.

Drivers can take Blanco Road to General Krueger Boulevard, avoiding the area surrounding the 100 block of Laurelwood which is blocked and will remain so until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.