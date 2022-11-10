SAPD needs your help finding teen missing for almost a week

Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on October 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a teen who has been missing almost one week.

Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on October 6 near the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. on the west side of town.

Wassef is 6’0" tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and sandals with white stripes.

If you have have seen him or know where he might be, please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.