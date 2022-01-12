SAPD needs your help finding missing teenaged girl

Ava Lucille Villareal was last seen in the 5000 block of Encanta Rd near Wurzbach Parkway on the northeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San antonio police need your help finding a missing teen.

Police say Ava Lucille Villareal was last seen in the 5000 block of Encanta Rd near Wurzbach Parkway on the northeast side of town.

She has wavy, shoulder length brown hair dyed a copper color and is about 5'2" tall, weighing approximately 105 pounds.

If you see her, call SAPD Missing Juvenile Unit at (210)207-7660.

