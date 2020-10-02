SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist crashed into a parked car, but it may not have been his fault; the San Antonio Police Department said he may be the victim of a hit and run.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue near Woodlawn Lake.

Police said another car or truck may have hit the motorcyclist, then sped off. The motorcyclist then crashed into a parked car.

Authorities arrived and brought him to University Hospital with a life-threatening head injury. They said he was not wearing a helmet.

No arrests have been reported.

