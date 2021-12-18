x
SAPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run

A red pickup truck reportedly sped away, and the victim sustained critical injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 at Division Avenue.

Police said the motorcyclist, who is a man in his 50s, was going northbound on the highway when a red pickup truck merged into his lane, causing him to lose control and crash.

The red pickup reportedly sped away and the victim sustained critical injuries. Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet. 

Police are looking for the driver of the truck.

