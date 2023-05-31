SAPD searches for missing teen girl

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen May 30 on the 6000 block of Mountain Spring Drive, officials say.

Sydney Alexis Sears was last seen wearing blue and white plaid pajama pants, grey shirt and black Nike slides with a pink checkmark, SAPD says. She is also right-handed with scars on her left forearm and right bicep.

Sears is described as being 5'0 and weighs 100 pounds with blue eyes and straight shoulder length blonde hair.