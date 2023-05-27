SAPD searches for missing teen girl

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing girl who was last seen May 26 on Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, officials say.

Tameka Renee was last seen wearing black shorts, pink sandals, a brown jacket, black tank top and black bonnet, SAPD says. She also has her nose pierced.

Renee is described as being 5'2 and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and naturally curly black hair.