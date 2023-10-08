SAPD ask for public's help in finding man last seen Aug. 7

Mesa is described as 5'7'' weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen August 7.

Ramon Mesa was last seen on the 100 block of Sargent wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, gray baseball cap and carrying a black duffel bag.

Mesa is described as 5'7'' weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos including a letter tattoo on his knuckles, according to SAPD.