SAPD ask for public's help in finding man last seen Aug. 7

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen August 7.
Ramon Mesa was last seen on the 100 block of Sargent wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, gray baseball cap and carrying a black duffel bag.
Mesa is described as 5'7'' weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos including a letter tattoo on his knuckles, according to SAPD.
If you have any information on this man SAPD asks you call the Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.