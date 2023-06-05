SAPD searches for missing girl

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Missing Person's Unit.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing girl who was last seen June 3 on the 100 block of G Street, officials say.

Kandis MyKala Kandi was last seen with a backpack, ears pierced, a gap in her front teeth and scars on her right forearm, SAPD says.

Kandi is described as being 5'5'' and weighs 102 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly, shoulder length hair with red braids.