SAN ANTONIO — A 9-year-old boy who went missing from the city's southwest side Tuesday afternoon has been found safe just a few miles away from where he was last seen.

On Tuesday, Isaiah "Ronnie" Hedland was last seen walking home from school on Hoover Avenue when he was reported missing.

KENS 5 spoke with a woman named Emily Perales who said her sister, Clarrissa Vasquez, was the one who found him on Orrey and Surrey Avenue. She said Vasquez went to search for the child on her own with her nephew. They checked out a grassy service road and found the boy curled up next to a tree.

"“They said, sir sir, they thought he was a homeless guy. They caught the end of his legs and when they said Ronnie, Ron! He jumped up quick," said Perales.

