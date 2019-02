SAN ANTONIO — A 9-year-old boy who went missing from the city's southwest side Tuesday afternoon has been found.

According to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus, Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland was found safe in a neighbor's backyard.

During a press conference, it was revealed that Ronnie was walking home from school on Hoover Avenue when he was last seen.

Detectives with SAPD reportedly used surveillance video to find the missing boy.