SAPD: Minivan crashes into power pole, injures child

Per the CPS Energy website, more than 100 customers were affected by the downed power pole.

SAN ANTONIO — A child and passenger were left behind at the scene of a crash Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

San Antonio Police responded to a major accident at Bynum Avenue and King Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the driver of a minivan was driving along Bynum Avenue when they lost control and took out a power pole.

The driver took off from the crash on foot, leaving behind another adult and a child in the minivan, police said.

The child was not injured but was transported by EMS.

Police do not know how fast the driver was going but said that by the looks of the damage, the car was driving "pretty fast."