SAPD: Man struck by vehicle overnight, driver stops to help

The victim, in his 60s, is in critical condition after being hit near downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle last night and is in critical condition, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and West Martin Street, west of downtown.

When first responders from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department arrived, the found the man in the street. He was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to SAPD, the driver said he did not see the man who was in the roadway - but that he immediately stopped, called 911 and rendered aid.

Police said the victim had no identification in his possession and his identity is unknown.

