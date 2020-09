Driver stopped to render aid to the 70-year-old victim, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck by a truck on Marbach Road near Loop 410 on the city's west side, police said.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Marbach Road and Horal Street. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a 70 year-old man was crossing Marbach Road and when a truck hit him.