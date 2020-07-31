SAPD: Man stabs brother-in-law at northeast-side motel

When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between brother-in-laws led to a stabbing on the city's northeast side, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Travel Lodge Motel in the 5700 block of Industry Park Drive near Rittiman Road, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who is a man in his 50s, with multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said.

SAPD told KENS 5 that the suspect, who is in his 30s, is the victim's brother-in-law. He took off on foot, but police have not reported an arrest. It's also unknown how the fight started.