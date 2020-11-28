SAPD: Man stabbed multiple times in stomach; walks to stranger's house for help

The homeowner called police and the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was walking on a sidewalk when he was stabbed multiple times in the stomach, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of San Luis west of downtown.

The victim, who is in his 30s, walked to a random house following the stabbing to ask a stranger for help.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with authorities, so it is unclear what led to the stabbing.