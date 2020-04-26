SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two men led to one of them being stabbed in a northeast-side apartment, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer near Walzem Road.

Police said a man in his 40s went over to the suspect's apartment. An altercation turned into a fight and that's when the suspect stabbed the man multiple times in his stomach, authorities said.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect was taken into custody.

RELATED: Man cut multiple times while trying to break up fight, police say

RELATED: Man in critical condition after being struck by car following fight at gas station, police say

RELATED: BCSO will test all inmates and employees for coronavirus, per Sheriff Salazar