SAPD: Man stabbed in altercation on southeast side

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the stomach and upper back. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times during a fight on the southeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place after midnight Friday in the 400 block of Hot Wells Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said a group of people were hanging out near the intersection when an altercation took place between two people, leading to a stabbing.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the stomach and upper back. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.